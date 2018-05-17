DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Three more cases of whooping cough have been reported in a South Carolina school district, bringing the total number of cases to six.

Spartanburg District 5 spokeswoman Melissa Robinette said three cases were reported Wednesday, two at Berry Shoals Intermediate School and another at Beech Springs Intermediate.

The three cases reported earlier this month were at Beech Springs and Abner Creek Academy.

Robinette says principals at the schools have been letting parents know about the whooping cough. She says additional cleaning will be conducted at the schools.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is sending a letter to parents.

Whooping cough, or pertussis (per-TUH’-sis), is spread when infected people cough or sneeze. It starts like a common cold but can progress into violent coughing spells.