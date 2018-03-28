CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More golden trout than expected will be stocked in West Virginia’s lakes and streams.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release that due to growing interest, the bright yellow trout will be added to 20 new locations around the state next week. That will bring the total number of stocked lakes and streams to 50.

DNR hatchery program manager Jim Hedrick says more golden trout were produced than anticipated at three trout hatcheries. That’s allowing the DNR to stock an additional 15,000 golden trout, bringing the total to 40,000.

Normally, golden rainbow trout are stocked on a one-to-10 ratio with regular rainbow trout. Next week only golden rainbow trout will be stocked in the designated lakes and streams.

Golden trout were introduced in 1963 as part of the state’s centennial celebration.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.