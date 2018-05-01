RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Train travel between North Carolina’s capital and its largest city will have more options beginning next month.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says a fourth daily round trip between Raleigh and Charlotte will be added beginning June 4.
And for passengers leaving from Raleigh, service will move from the current station on Cabarrus Street to the new Raleigh Union Station on West Martin Street in late May or early June.
With the new schedule, the Piedmont will leave Raleigh at 3 p.m. and arrive in Charlotte at 6:10 p.m. It will leave Charlotte at 7 p.m. and reach Raleigh at 10:11 p.m.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Missing hiker found at luxury hotel in White Mountains
The Piedmont and Carolinian trains are sponsored by NCDOT and operated by Amtrak.