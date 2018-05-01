RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Train travel between North Carolina’s capital and its largest city will have more options beginning next month.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says a fourth daily round trip between Raleigh and Charlotte will be added beginning June 4.

And for passengers leaving from Raleigh, service will move from the current station on Cabarrus Street to the new Raleigh Union Station on West Martin Street in late May or early June.

With the new schedule, the Piedmont will leave Raleigh at 3 p.m. and arrive in Charlotte at 6:10 p.m. It will leave Charlotte at 7 p.m. and reach Raleigh at 10:11 p.m.

The Piedmont and Carolinian trains are sponsored by NCDOT and operated by Amtrak.