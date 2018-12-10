RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of the North Carolina elections board is suggesting more time may be needed to decide whether a new congressional district election is necessary due to absentee ballot fraud allegations.

Chairman Joshua Malcolm wrote state judges Monday that those subpoenaed in the 9th Congressional District case have said they need more time to produce additional records. Malcolm says the delays may “lengthen the timeframe” the board initially contemplated. The board previously scheduled an evidentiary hearing on the district race on or before Dec. 21.

The schedule is important because a new session of Congress begins Jan. 3. Unofficial results show Republican Mark Harris leading Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes. The board could call a new election or declare a winner. Without resolution, the seat likely will become vacant.