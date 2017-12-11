BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 850 gallons of magnesium hydroxide were accidentally released into a river in Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works says in a release that 856 gallons of the chemical commonly known as milk of magnesia started to leak into the Patapsco River around 1 p.m. Friday.

The leak started from a broken line on a tank located at a facility on the south side of Baltimore County’s Patapsco Pumping Station. The spill was stopped at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The department says the spill distorted the water color of the river.

Magnesium hydroxide is used in the sewage treatment process to control odor and help with corrosion resistance.

The spill has been reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment.