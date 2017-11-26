RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of customers in the Reno area are currently without power due to high winds.

NV Energy reports that more than 5,300 customers in Washoe County lost electricity around noon Sunday.

The utility says on its website that crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.

NV Energy estimates power could be back on by 2 p.m. for most customers.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, strong winds have knocked down multiple power lines along a frontage road west of US 395 in Cold Springs.

State transportation officials are currently prohibiting vehicles over 9 feet high from Alt. U.S. 395.