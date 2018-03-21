BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More than 500 available hunting licenses for the spring wild turkey season are now available to North Dakota residents.
The state Game and Fish Department offered 5,655 licenses for the spring hunt, and 554 remained after the license lottery.
They’re now being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications must be submitted online.
The spring season opens April 14 and runs through May 20.
