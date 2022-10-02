More than 50 people in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood awoke Saturday to discover their car tires slashed in a bizarre vandalism spree that police said they are continuing to investigate.

A North Precinct officer responded to a call about 8:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. There, one person’s car had two tires punctured.

Soon, the officer learned the single car was just one of more than four dozen vehicles discovered with tires slashed in and around Roseway Heights Middle School, roughly between Northeast 72nd and 77th avenues and Northeast Sandy Boulevard south to Alameda Street, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who was impacted to file a police report online on the Police Bureau’s website, referencing case No. 22-263990.

Victims should document any damage to their vehicles with photographs and preserve any invoices or receipts showing their costs to fix the damage.

Some video from the neighborhood caught a man in a baseball cap walking nonchalantly up a home’s driveway, bending down and striking tires with some type of instrument, before walking away.

Police ask that people share any video surveillance with investigators to assist in their efforts to identity one or more suspects. Any evidence should be sent by email to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, with attention made to the North Precinct Neighborhood Response Team with the above case number.

“Future prosecution may allow for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office to aggregate charges as appropriate,” the Police Bureau said in a statement. “It takes a great deal of documentation and evidence to successfully prosecute vandalism cases with multiple victims, and the community participation can make a big difference.’’

