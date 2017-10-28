BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More than 3,000 people are expected for a service in Bismarck on Sunday marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The Rev. Marv Mutzenberger will pose as Martin Luther for the commemoration at the Bismarck Event Center. He tells the Bismarck Tribune he first donned a Luther costume when he was a pastor at Bismarck State College in 1983.

Luther posted his 95 theses on the door of a Catholic church in Wittenberg, Germany, on Oct. 31, 1517. His move eventually led to a split in the church.

Mutzenberger will lead a procession of about 70 to 80 clergy members. An 80-member choir will sing the Lutheran hymn, “A Mighty Fortress.”

Other denominations will be present as well, including a Methodist bishop and a representative from an Episcopal church.

