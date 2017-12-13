MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say more than 26,000 people have confirmed health insurance plans during the open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.

Sean Sheehan, spokesman for the Vermont Department of Health Access, said Wednesday that about 1,300 of those people were either new enrollees or people who had previous coverage and had unenrolled.

The open enrollment period is shorter than previous periods and runs through Friday. Sheehan says residents who don’t sign up may not be able to get coverage until before 2019.

He says use of a Vermont Health Connect price comparison tool has increased 40 percent from last year.