More than 25,000 elderly residents died and 60,000 were infected as the coronavirus swept through U.S. nursing homes in recent months, particularly affecting facilities with a history of low marks for staffing and patient care, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Monday.

The numbers represent the first official national accounting of fatalities in the 15,000 nursing homes that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. The tally, however, is incomplete. Only about 80% of the nation’s nursing homes reported data to the federal government, and they were required only to include cases as of mid-May.

CMS officials nevertheless said they were confident the figures offer a reliable snapshot of the pandemic in the nation’s hard-hit nursing homes.

“This represents a good picture of where we’ve been,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a call with reporters Monday afternoon.

A Washington Post accounting of cases and deaths in the nursing homes, based on state reports since the beginning of the pandemic, shows that more than 28,000 residents have died and 100,000 have been infected.

Of the homes that reported data to CMS, 1 in 5 recorded at least one death from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 1 in 4 had at least one positive case. In the District of Columbia and three states – New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts – more than 1 in 10 nursing home residents died, according to the data collected so far by CMS.

An early analysis by CMS showed that nursing homes that have received poor marks for nurse staffing and patient care were more likely to see higher case counts than those with stronger track records. Verma announced that the agency would ramp up enforcement of nursing homes that repeatedly violate infection-control standards, including through civil penalties.

Verma also said the agency will distribute $80 million to states to increase infection-control inspections of nursing homes during the pandemic. States that fail to inspect all Medicare-certified homes by July 31 will lose some of the money and will be required to submit a corrective plan to the federal government.

For weeks, some states and facilities have declined to release case and death counts to the public, citing privacy concerns. The new federal data, while limited, comes after months of criticism from watchdog groups and patients’ families, who argued that tracking cases is critical to public health.

Since the first known outbreak at a nursing home, in Washington state in February, some states have repeatedly declined to name affected facilities or describe the scale of the problem, forcing families to plead for information from homes that were often reluctant to release details.

“I think people have a right to know what’s going on – and not all this hiding,” said Toby Edelman, a senior policy attorney at the nonprofit Center for Medicare Advocacy. “If the nursing homes would just tell the truth, people would respect them a lot more than this language about ‘We love our residents.'”

With a patchwork of reports from states, media accounts have previously placed the death toll at nursing homes in the tens of thousands. The estimates included all types of long-term care facilities, such as assisted-living centers and group homes.

In April, CMS announced that all nursing homes would be required to report case information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a weekly basis. CMS requested data by May 17 but gave nursing homes a two-week grace period to report.

Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, on Monday called for widespread testing.

“Today’s report validates the need for the assistance that nursing homes have been calling for since the beginning of this pandemic,” he said. “Especially as we continue to expand testing for residents and staff in long term care centers in June, we should anticipate the number of cases to rise as asymptomatic residents and staff will be identified. While an increase in these reported numbers may be startling, it will improve our ability to confront this threat and protect our residents.”