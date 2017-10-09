COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 2,000 customers are without electricity after Tropical Storm Nate moved far to the west of South Carolina.

Duke Energy reported about 2,000 customers without service Monday morning. The biggest problems were in Greenville and Pickens counties. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina reported about 200 customers without service in the same areas.

A mobile home flipped during storms Sunday afternoon. A Laurens County man had his arm cut.

Trees and power lines were down near Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County and I-385 in Laurens County.

A possible tornado was also reported near Liberty in Pickens County. Damage was also reported near Central, Easley, Norris and Six Mile.

The National Weather Service is expected to examine the damage Monday to determine if it was caused by a tornado.