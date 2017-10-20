LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state crime fund that helps victims with medical bills, funerals and counseling has received applications from 1,300 people related to the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Nevada’s Victims of Crime program, which dates back to the 1980s, received 3,000 applications during the most recent budget year and paid out more than $13 million to victims.

Program manager Rebecca Salazar says the fund has about $12 million and can handle the unprecedented demand of applications related to the shooting.

Salazar told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she’s also working with her counterparts in California so that state’s program can assist relatives of California residents killed in the Oct. 1 attack at a country music concert.

More than half the 58 people killed were from California.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com