BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — More than 1,000 bison were removed from Yellowstone National Park this winter as part of population control.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said Monday a total of 1,155 bison were removed, a sum that surpassed bison managers’ reduction goals for the winter.

Officials had agreed to remove anywhere between 600 and 900.

Park officials estimate there will be about 4,300 bison in the park after this spring’s calving season. That will meet an agency goal of a population less than 4,500 bison for the first time since 2012.

Wildlife managers try to reduce the number of bison each year because of a multi-agency agreement that calls for a population of about 3,000.

Bison are culled through hunting and ship-to-slaughter. Meat from slaughtered bison is distributed to Native American tribes.

