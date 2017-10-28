CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents looking to safely dispose of unwanted prescription medication have more than 100 options this weekend.

Police stations across the state are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The goal is to educate the public about the potential for misuse while providing a safe and convenient means of disposing of the drugs.

During the last national event in April, New Hampshire sites collected 14,480 pounds of drugs.