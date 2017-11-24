SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Engineers will have to do more wind testing on a model of the Golden Gate Bridge before the span is modified for a seismic upgrade project and a suicide barrier.

The Marin Independent Journal reports testing done last month in a Canadian lab showed the bridge model performed well under a horizontal wind flow of more than 100 mph. But the bridge became unstable when the wind flow was changed by 1 degree.

Span engineer Ewa Bauer says construction of half-circle spoilers placed at the edge of the bridge to diffuse wind need to be redesigned to keep the span stable.

Officials plan to add netting on the struts along the 1.7-mile bridge to prevent suicides. The span is also being seismically retrofitted.

