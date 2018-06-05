BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating seven more troopers for overtime pay theft.
The Boston Globe reports the agency’s ongoing audit of a troop that until recently patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike found new troopers with questionable overtime shifts on Tuesday.
Current and former Troop E members have been linked to alleged fraud which led to the entire unit to be disbanded. A federal grand jury is examining whether supervisors were aware of the fraud.
Over 30 current and former troopers assigned to Troop E are under investigation for possible overtime abuse. Most of those troopers are now suspended without pay.
Five troopers due to face disciplinary hearing have chosen to retire instead.
