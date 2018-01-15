First came the Christmas Day blizzard, then the deep freeze and another blizzard followed by the January thaw. Now it’s time for more snow in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The National Weather Service says a storm that arrives Tuesday night could bring up to 7 inches of snow to parts of the region by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Chris Kimble says the snow will continue through early Wednesday evening. He said it’ll be heaviest closer to the coastline.

He says this will be more of a routine snowstorm. He says there will be no blizzard like the past storms on Christmas Day and on Jan. 4.