The fourth nor’easter in three weeks is going to skirt Maine and New Hampshire and leave behind up to 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service said the snow would start Wednesday evening and continue through the night, creating slippery conditions.

Meteorologist Chris Legro said the heaviest accumulations of up to 6 inches will be along the coast in southern New Hampshire and southernmost Maine, and in Downeast Maine. He said accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are anticipated in between those two regions.

Heavier snow accumulations are expected to the south, in the Middle Atlantic.

In Maine, it’s been a snowy season with 128 inches in Caribou and 89 inches of snow in Portland. Both are far above average.