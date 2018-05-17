GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have filed additional charges against an Alabama youth evangelist accused of sexually abusing children.

Etowah County sheriff’s officials said Thursday they’ve filed new sodomy and sexual abuse counts against 37-year-old Paul Edmond Acton Bowen of Southside.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says the charges involve a juvenile who was allegedly sexually abused over several years.

Bowen was first arrested a month ago, and he now faces multiple charges in Etowah and Jefferson counties. He’s jailed in Gadsden.

Bowen has released a statement denying any inappropriate conduct, but the sheriff says there is a potential for more victims.

Bowen is a youth speaker who has written three books and operated Acton Bowen Outreach as a Christian ministry. Court records show his wife filed for divorce following his initial arrest.