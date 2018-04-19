MANAUA, Nicaragua (AP) — More protests and clashes broke out Thursday in Nicaragua over a planned social security reform, and the government ordered off the air five independent TV channels that have been covering the unrest.

A day after the disturbances began in the capital, Managua, and in Leon, they spread to three other cities: Esteli, Masaya and Granada.

At the National Agrarian University in Managua, a student protester lost an eye in clashes after riot police arrived to quell the demonstration.

Several people were seen being detained in video images transmitted by media not controlled by the government and on social networks, though police have not given official figures on arrests. At least eight people were injured Wednesday.

On Thursday those channels went dark after authorities ordered cable companies to cut their signal.

In a Facebook post, Channel 15 director Miguel Mora called the action by President Daniel Ortega’s government a “clear violation of freedom of the press.”

“We reiterate our commitment to the people and to the truth,” Mora said, adding that the station would continue to broadcast online.

Channels 12, 14, 23 and 51 — the last of which belongs to the Roman Catholic Church — were also censored.

Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo accused of the protesters of being manipulated and trying to “destabilize” and “destroy” the country.

She defended the social security measures as “beneficial to the poorest.”

The overhaul increases income and payroll taxes and makes changes to pensions to try to shore up Nicaragua’s troubled social security system.