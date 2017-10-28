RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — More structural problems are turning up at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Wyoming Construction Department Director Del McOmie said Friday crews recently found thousands of gallons of water sealed under the maximum-security prison. The water came from leaks in the prison kitchen.

Other newly discovered problems date to the prison’s construction 16 years ago. A fire hose line was improperly made of plastic instead of metal and a sewer line was incorrectly labeled as storm water.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Rawlins prison was built on unstable soil. Concrete is shifting and cracking, prompting a debate over whether to try to repair the prison or build a new one.

Wyoming lawmakers voted in August to spend $7.5 million on repairs instead of rebuilding the prison at a cost of $80 million.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com