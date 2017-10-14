WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — More oversight and money will be needed to demolish an abandoned apartment building near downtown Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2gkokiv ) city officials determined recently that the apartments must be removed as if all the debris contains asbestos. That special designation requires more regulated cleanup. It’s also twice as expensive as more traditional demolition methods.

The city acquired the property in September 2014, and recent fires at the site have complicated efforts to tear it down.

Chris Western, a city planner, tells the newspaper that officials are evaluating the remaining budget to determine when the apartments will come down.

