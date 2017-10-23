BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is toughening its rating system for public schools.
The Advocate reports that, under the new rating system, the number of F-rated public schools is expected to shoot up 57 percent next year. Those with A ratings are expected to drop 38 percent.
The new rating system won approval from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on an 8-3 vote last week.
Backers praised the revamped measuring stick, which is part of Louisiana’s push to make school rankings line up more closely with the grading in other states.
But the changes were opposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and organizations representing school superintendents, local school boards and public school principals. The critics contend the public will be jolted when top-rated schools suddenly drop a letter grade or more.