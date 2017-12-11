BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Another 6 inches or more of lake-effect snow is likely from Lake Erie’s eastern end to parts of northern New York after a weekend storm buried parts of the Buffalo area.

The National Weather Service says winter storm watches are in effect from Monday night into Wednesday morning for the region stretching from New York southwest corner to the Vermont border.

Forecasters say lake-effect storms are expected to drop 2 inches to more than a half foot of snow across the region, with lesser accumulations in the Southern Tier, Albany area and Hudson Valley. The snow will be accompanied by winds that could gust to 40 mph near some lakeshore areas.

The weather service says Sunday’s storm dumped 10 inches to 20 inches of snow across an area south and southeast of Buffalo.