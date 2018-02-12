RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two new proposed sets of electoral maps for North Carolina trial court judgeships and for district attorneys have been released by a General Assembly committee as Republicans keep seeking consensus on judicial redistricting.

There are now three groups of map options unveiled since the House and Senate formed a committee last month to consider new judicial election districts and possibly a new method to elect judges. Two of the three were posted online last week.

Committee co-chairman Rep. David Lewis of Dunn said Monday the options were released to show how proposals have evolved and to get feedback.

The legislature is supposed to adjourn Tuesday until May. Lewis said it’s possible they could return earlier if a redistricting deal is struck. Democrats have been largely opposed to wholesale map changes.