BOISE, Idaho — An analysis of census data shows that the gap between Idaho men’s and women’s wages is widening.

The Idaho Statesman reports that an American Association of University Women analysis of census data shows Idaho women make 75 percent of what male workers make, lower than the national average of 80 percent and a slight backslide from last year’s state figure of 76.5 percent.

Robert Kabel with the Idaho Department of Labor says the number of women in the state labor force has also dropped slightly. Just 45 percent of the state labor force is composed of female workers. He says before 2017, men and women were evenly split in the workforce.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com