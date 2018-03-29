DALLAS (AP) — Additional evacuations have been ordered for the Dallas neighborhood where widespread gas leaks have forced thousands from their homes and led to a house explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl.

Crews with natural gas supplier Atmos Energy responded Wednesday evening to reports of a gas smell. Officials decided to evacuate about 25 homes and also some nearby apartment units.

Hundreds of homes have been without gas for weeks following earlier evacuations that came in the aftermath of the Feb. 23 house explosion that killed the girl and injured four in her family.

Atmos is in the process of replacing pipe and service lines in the neighborhood.

A report released last week by the National Transportation Safety Board says leaks in the neighborhood near Dallas Love Field airport were first detected Jan. 1.