PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric has pledged to build 36 electric vehicle charging stations next year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the utility announced the plan Monday which includes six locations in east Portland as part of its overall $2.6 million station plan.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the plan an example of the entities’ commitment to climate change goals. Portland and Multnomah County have a stated goal to shift all energy sources to 100 percent renewable sources by 2050.

PGE said it hopes to have stations in Portland, Milwaukie and Hillsboro open sometime in early 2019, with the next three yet-to-be-determined sites to open later in the year.

The Legislature in 2016 required public utilities develop plans to accelerate electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

Gov. Kate Brown previously issued an order pushing for 50,000 electric vehicles on Oregon’s roads by 2020.

___

