For the second time in just over two weeks, Dole announced a recall of bagged salads made in two facilities and sold under the several store brands on listeria concerns.

But this recall might not have anything to do with the December recall, which is related to a listeria outbreak.

In its FDA-posted recall notice, Dole said this recall “is being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.”

What bagged salads did Dole recall?

Bagged salads made at its Springfield, Ohio, facility with a best-by date between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022, and salads made at the Soledad, California, facility with a best-by date between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022. The Springfield salads will have lot codes that begin with “W” while the Soledad salads will have lot codes that begin with “B.”

For a breakdown of brand varieties, check out the recall alert’s list. The brands involved are:

— Dole

— HEB (H-E-B store brand)

— Kroger (store brand)

— Little Salad Bar (Aldi’s store brand)

— Marketside (Walmart store brand)

— President’s Choice

Where were they sold?

The salads out of Springfield went to Florida, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin in the United States. In Canada, they went to Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick provinces.

The salads out of Soledad went to California, Texas, Florida, New York, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Maryland, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin in the United States. In Canada, they went to the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

What should I do if I have a recalled salad?

Throw it out or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, call Dole at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., ET.

How serious is listeria?

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Senior citizens, pregnant women and children under 5 are the most vulnerable to listeria’s worse effects. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

