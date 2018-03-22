HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police chief and his deputy prosecutor wife who are fighting corruption allegations face additional charges.
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday filed a superseding indictment that charges Louis and Katherine Kealoha with two new obstruction charges and a new charge of lying to a federal officer.
The Kealohas, along with current and former police officers, were initially indicted last year. Prosecutors allege the Kealohas orchestrated the framing of a man.
One of the new charges alleges Katherine Kealoha convinced Ransen Taito to lie to a grand jury that he received all of his childhood trust fund money from her. Another alleges she got him to sign false documents.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
Taito previously pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge accusing him of impeding the investigation against the Kealohas.