HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police chief and his deputy prosecutor wife who are fighting corruption allegations face additional charges.

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday filed a superseding indictment that charges Louis and Katherine Kealoha with two new obstruction charges and a new charge of lying to a federal officer.

The Kealohas, along with current and former police officers, were initially indicted last year. Prosecutors allege the Kealohas orchestrated the framing of a man.

One of the new charges alleges Katherine Kealoha convinced Ransen Taito to lie to a grand jury that he received all of his childhood trust fund money from her. Another alleges she got him to sign false documents.

Taito previously pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge accusing him of impeding the investigation against the Kealohas.