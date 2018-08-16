LOS ANGELES (AP) — Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at police before taking hostages during a deadly standoff at a Los Angeles grocery store last month.
Defendant Gene Evin Atkins appeared in court Thursday but did not enter a plea. His arraignment was postponed until Sept. 19.
The 28-year-old is charged with murder in the death of Trader Joe’s store employee Melyda Corado, who was hit by an officer’s bullet during a police gun battle with Atkins.
Prosecutors have added additional counts including kidnapping and carjacking. It wasn’t immediately known if Atkins has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Police say Atkins shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend before leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash outside the store.