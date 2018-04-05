ELKIN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have filed more charges against a North Carolina woman accused in her autistic son’s death in a fire.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 53-year-old Maria Deneane Kidd is charged with insurance fraud and insurance fraud application. Last month, Kidd was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse following a January house fire in which 13-year-old William Kidd died.

The SBI didn’t’ say what led to the additional charges.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Kidd reported the fire on Jan. 27. Firefighters found the boy’s body when they put the fire out.

Maria Kidd is in the Alexander County jail on the latest charges under a $50,000 bond. She’s free on bond on the other charges. It’s not known if she has an attorney.