LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a number of deer believed to have been infected with chronic wasting disease were found during Michigan’s recently completed firearms hunting season.
The latest cases bring the tally of confirmed or suspected infections in the state to 30 whitetail deer since 2015.
The state Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to bring their deer to check stations. It says several thousand samples await testing by Michigan State University, so the number of chronic wasting disease cases still could rise.
The infected deer have turned up in Clinton, Ingham, Kent and Montcalm counties.
Most Read Stories
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
The DNR has established a “core and management zone” where the disease has been detected. All deer taken by hunters in that area must be checked, while feeding and baiting deer there are prohibited.