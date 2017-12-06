LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a number of deer believed to have been infected with chronic wasting disease were found during Michigan’s recently completed firearms hunting season.

The latest cases bring the tally of confirmed or suspected infections in the state to 30 whitetail deer since 2015.

The state Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to bring their deer to check stations. It says several thousand samples await testing by Michigan State University, so the number of chronic wasting disease cases still could rise.

The infected deer have turned up in Clinton, Ingham, Kent and Montcalm counties.

The DNR has established a “core and management zone” where the disease has been detected. All deer taken by hunters in that area must be checked, while feeding and baiting deer there are prohibited.