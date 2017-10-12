BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — State Rep. Tom Woods of Bozeman has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House seat held by Montana Republican Greg Gianforte.

Woods made his announcement Thursday in Bozeman, saying he will put people ahead of wealthy special interests. He said health care, education and the economy will be his key campaign issues.

Meanwhile, two Havre residents — married couple James and Sarah Dean — are running in separate primaries for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jon Tester, who is seeking a third term.

James Dean, a financial adviser, is seeking the Republican nomination while Sarah Dean, a fashion designer, is running as a Democrat. Neither have ever sought public office.

The primary election is set for June 5.