TOKYO (AP) — Three more bodies and a dilapidated wooden boat have washed ashore in northern Japan in a seasonal influx that has sharply increased this year.
Winds and water currents push dozens of boats onto Japan’s northern coasts annually, mostly rickety North Korean boats that lack the sturdiness and equipment to return home.
The Coast Guard said a Japanese fishing boat picked up a male body floating off the coast of Sakata in Yamagata prefecture Monday, and two more bodies washed up on the nearby beach an hour and half later. Officials are investigating if the bodies were from a boat that washed ashore Saturday.
Twenty-eight similar boat arrivals were detected in November, up from 4 last year.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
Authorities are investigating 18 survivors from those boats who say they are North Korean.