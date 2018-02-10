RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The brother of a civil rights activist murdered almost 50 years ago in Mississippi is among those scheduled to speak at an annual march for social justice in North Carolina’s capital.

The state chapter of the NAACP is sponsoring Saturday’s “Moral March on Raleigh.” Speakers include David Goodman. His brother Andrew was one of three activists killed by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964 near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

The 12th edition of the annual march is billed as encouraging people to move from protests to the ballot box.

For the first time since it began in 2007, the march isn’t led by the Rev. William Barber, who also founded the “Moral Monday” movement.

The new president of the state chapter of the NAACP, the Rev. Anthony Spearman, will lead the march instead.