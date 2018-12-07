ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska.
The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday.
Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing “ding dong ditch.” Stultz decided to check his security camera.
The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Bushes depart on first presidential funeral train since 1969 VIEW
- 2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 crew dead, 5 missing
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
The family was relieved it was nothing else.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com