CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — The Maine moose hunt is back open for a few days in the far northern part of the state.
The moose hunt begins in September, lasts until late November and is broken up into four stretches. The third stretch begins on Monday and lasts until Oct. 28.
It’s limited mostly to four wildlife management districts that include northern Aroostook County. A district in eastern Maine that includes Grand Lake Stream and Indian Township is also open for hunting.
The state gave out 2,080 moose permits this year, 60 less than 2016.
