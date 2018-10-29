JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A dead moose in Wyoming is much less likely to attract bears now that its carcass has been blown to smithereens.
Bridger-Teton National Forest officials used 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosives to get rid of the rotting moose near a popular trail Friday.
The full-grown bull moose died of natural causes. A biologist determined the moose suffered from artery worms and likely also pneumonia.
Forest officials normally wouldn’t do anything about a rotting, dead animal but they were worried the moose carcass could draw potentially dangerous animals to the trail.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports black bears, wolves and mountain lions are common in the area. Game warden Kyle Lash says nothing remained of the carcass after the explosion.
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com