MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A judge says a Moorhead man must serve 10 years in prison for the shooting death of a man who was living in his garage.
KFGO radio reports that 26-year-old Neil Johnson killed Jacob Glover, of West Fargo, North Dakota, during an argument outside Johnson’s home last April. Prosecutors say Johnson and Glover were arguing over coins that Glover had tried to steal from the father of a man that both of them knew.
Johnson admitted that he had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread VIEW
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com