MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A judge says a Moorhead man must serve 10 years in prison for the shooting death of a man who was living in his garage.

KFGO radio reports that 26-year-old Neil Johnson killed Jacob Glover, of West Fargo, North Dakota, during an argument outside Johnson’s home last April. Prosecutors say Johnson and Glover were arguing over coins that Glover had tried to steal from the father of a man that both of them knew.

Johnson admitted that he had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day.

