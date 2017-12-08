MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman who has accused Republican Roy Moore of sexual assault reaffirmed that he inscribed her yearbook when she was a teenager and said she added a notation marking the date and place where the signing occurred.
The yearbook inscription has been presented as a key piece of evidence that the Republican Senate candidate knew Beverly Nelson. Nelson has accused Moore of assaulting her when she was 16 and he was 34.
Gloria Allred, Nelson’s attorney, said at a news conference Friday that a handwriting expert found the signature authentic.
Moore’s campaign responded Friday that Nelson’s admission that she had added the date and location has cast doubt on her entire story.
Moore, embattled by sexual misconduct accusations, faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election Tuesday.