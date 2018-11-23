JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Douglas Indian Association has placed a monument at a Juneau school that was built on top of an Alaska Native burial ground.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the monument unveiled Friday honors the burial ground site at the Sayeik Gastineau Community School.

The site recognition is part of the school district’s continuing efforts to reckon with the location’s history. That process has included changing the name of the school.

Construction workers discovered the remains of five people on the school grounds about six years ago.

The district then worked with the Douglas Indian Association, adding “Sayeik” to the school’s name last year.

The word loosely translates from the Tlingit language as “spirit helper.”

