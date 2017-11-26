BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Homestead National Monument of America is presenting the 2017 Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures from Sunday through Dec. 31.
The holiday displays reflect ethnic traditions of the people who came to Nebraska and other places so they could file homestead claims and become landowning citizens of the United States.
The displays include trees, ornaments, traditions and other festive decorations. Cultures represented include Czech, French, German, Jewish, Hispanic, Irish, Polish, Scottish, Swedish and Welsh.
New this year is a special exhibition titled “Santas of Many Countries.”
The monument sits 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Beatrice, along Nebraska Highway 4.