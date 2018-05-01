NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Someone has vandalized a statue honoring a Confederate-era soldier in New Orleans.

The statue commemorating Col. Charles Didier Dreux, the first Confederate field officer killed in the Civil War, was found Tuesday with a white cloth covering the figure’s head with red X’s spray-painted over the eyes. Multiple media outlets report expletives were written on the statue’s base in red paint.

The monument has been vandalized before: In January, someone spray-painted “bigot” around the pedestal and left a burning tire at its base. In June 2017, the nose of the statue was chiseled off.

The statue was vandalized a little more than a year after the first of four Confederate monuments were removed from various locations around the city.