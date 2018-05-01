NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Someone has vandalized a statue honoring a Confederate-era soldier in New Orleans.
The statue commemorating Col. Charles Didier Dreux, the first Confederate field officer killed in the Civil War, was found Tuesday with a white cloth covering the figure’s head with red X’s spray-painted over the eyes. Multiple media outlets report expletives were written on the statue’s base in red paint.
The monument has been vandalized before: In January, someone spray-painted “bigot” around the pedestal and left a burning tire at its base. In June 2017, the nose of the statue was chiseled off.
The statue was vandalized a little more than a year after the first of four Confederate monuments were removed from various locations around the city.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives