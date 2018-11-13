FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A man who drove to Michigan from Montreal and stabbed an airport police officer has been convicted of terrorism and other crimes.
It was a slam dunk for federal prosecutors: Witnesses saw Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR’ fuh-TOO’-ee) attack Lt. Jeff Neville at the Flint airport and wrestled him to the ground.
Ftouhi was convicted of three crimes Tuesday. He’s a Tunisian who was living in Montreal at the time of the June 2017 stabbing.
Investigators say Ftouhi wanted to stab Neville , take his gun and start shooting people in the airport. He legally drove into the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and arrived in Flint five days later. He tried but failed to buy a gun at a gun show and instead bought a large knife.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
Neville survived.