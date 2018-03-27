MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Montpelier say they have temporarily shut off water service for a portion of the city because of a main break.

Officials tell WCAX-TV water was turned off at 5 p.m. Tuesday for all of Spring Street and on Main Street from School Street to Liberty Street. The main break occurred under the Spring Street bridge.

Utility crews will work overnight until the main is repaired. A boil water order will be in place for three days after the main is fixed.

Officials say residents should stock up on water. Anyone who needs assistance should contact Public Works or the fire department.

