MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s capital city has raised an Olympic flag for the Pyeongchang (PYUHNG’-chahng) Winter Olympics in honor of a local athlete competing for Team USA in ice hockey.
Amanda Pelkey played ice hockey for the University of Vermont and will now play for Team USA. WCAX-TV reports a Tuesday City Hall celebration also affirmed Tuesday, February 11 as “Amanda Pelkey Day” in Montpelier.
City Manager William Fraiser says the Olympic flag raised Tuesday will fly until the closing ceremony at the end of the month.
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com