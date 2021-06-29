SURFSIDE, Fla. – The president of the Champlain Towers South condo building warned residents earlier this year that damage to the structure’s concrete support system was “accelerating” and “would begin to multiply exponentially” in the coming years without millions of dollars in repairs to the 40-year-old building that collapsed last week in Surfside, Fla.

The concern, raised in a letter written by Association President Jean Wodnicki, was part of a broader explanation for why residents were being asked to fund more than $15 million in repairs to the building.

“When you can visually see the concrete spalling (cracking), that means that the rebar holding it together is rusting and deteriorating beneath the surface,” Wodnicki wrote. “Please note that the original scope of work in the 2018 report has expanded. The concrete deterioration is accelerating.”

Although investigators have not determined what caused the condo building to collapse early Thursday, killing 11 people with about 150 others missing, Wodnicki told residents that the concrete work was part of a broader series of repairs that were urgently needed.

“Extensive roof repairs” were required because “new problems have been identified,” Wodnicki wrote. The building was also “missing” a firewall between the lobby and the front driveway, she added.

In all, Wodnicki told residents of the 135-unit complex that $16.2 million in repairs were needed, and the association had about $707,000 on hand. Wodnicki said the board was asking residents o fund the remaining $15.5 million in costs with a special assessment.

Advertising

The needed repairs were identified as part of the building’s efforts to receive safety recertification as is required under Miami-Dade’s housing codes. In 2018, at the start of the recertification process, the association hired a Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., engineering firm, Morabito Consultants, Inc., to examine the 12-story beachfront building.

An engineer warned in October 2018 that he had discovered “major structural damage” to a concrete slab below the pool deck in the section of the Champlain Towers South. The engineer, Frank P. Morabito, said in a structural survey report that waterproofing below the pool deck and entrance drive had failed, allowing damaging leaks.

“Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” Morabito wrote. He said a “major error” had been made in the construction of the building when waterproofing was laid on a flat slab rather than on a sloped surface to allow water to run off.

In a statement Saturday, his firm, Morabito Consultants, said that the damage he found “required repairs to ensure the safety of residents and the public” but that the repairs had not been started when the collapse occurred.

Wodnicki’s letter from last spring also suggested that the building’s condition continued to deteriorate even after the firm completed its initial inspection. “Please note that the original scope of work in the 2018 report has expanded,” Wodnicki wrote.

Wodnicki added that the “largest phase” of the project involved repairs to the concrete and “waterproofing.”

Advertising

Much of that work needed to occur underground and required contractors to “pull up almost the entire ground level of the lot to access areas that needed repair,” Wodnicki wrote in the letter, which was first reported by USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

“That means we have to put it all back at the end,” Wodnicki added. “This includes the pool deck, the entire entry drive and ground level parking, north side contractor parking and planters/landscaping.”

Wodnicki could not be reached for comment.

In recent days, residents have told The Washington Post and Miami-area media outlets that reports or leaks and flooding in the parking garage of Champlain Towers South stretched back decades.

One man who oversaw maintenance at the building from about 1995 to 2000 told CBS 4 Miami that saltwater would seep through the building’s foundation during particularly high tides.

Employees would use two large pumps to force it out, he said.

It is not clear if those issues are directly related to the concrete damage that Wodnicki outlined in her letter. But Wodnicki told residents that the board was in the process of soliciting bids and had hoped to conclude the bidding process in early June.

Advertising

As rescue operations continue at the collapsed site of Champlain Towers South, residents in the East building are juggling feelings of grief and isolation.

“This is a war zone,” said Marta Castro, a retiree who lives alone in a third floor unit of Champlain Towers East, which was erected later than the other condo, in the 1990s. She knew many of the residents who died or vanished in the sudden pancaking of the South building, she said.

In recent days, some of her relatives have urged her to leave the property but she has decided to stay put. The road closures around the building have made it difficult to get in or out, Castro said, so many residents who have opted to stay feel almost marooned. Castro left her apartment on Sunday to meet friends and get additional supplies; it took her more than a hour of circling around Champlain Towers to return home, she said.

“There are elderly people here who need to go for tests, go to the hospital. But it’s so hard to get in or out,” she said. “This shouldn’t be happening in America. This shouldn’t be happening in a developed country.”

– – –

The Washington Post’s Jon Swaine, Beth Reinhard, Caroline Anders and María Luisa Paúl contributed to this report.