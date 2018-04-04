ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Washington-area establishment known simply as “The Italian Store” lost its emblematic green Vespa in early December. Arlington police listed the scooter stolen and, despite the store’s publicity blitz, staff thought it was gone forever.

The Washington Post reports this week, however, the Vespa scooted back into their lives, courtesy of a curious golden retriever named Toby. The newspaper cites the store’s Facebook post, which says Toby began sniffing around in Lubber Run Park, leading his owner to excavate the scooter from leaves and branches Tuesday.

The store credits community outreach — including posts from nearly 1,000 people — with Toby’s owner’s ability to immediately identify the Vespa’s owners.

The store hasn’t said if it’ll take special measures to secure the scooter once it returns to its sidewalk home.

